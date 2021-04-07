Advertisement

South Dakota Magazine’s latest issue features summer events, travel planner

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2021 at 6:27 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
YANKTON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota Magazine staff are set to release their latest issue and aim to prepare readers for summer. Publisher Katie Hunhoff says the May/June issue focuses on exploring South Dakota and maximizing travel opportunities such as the Silica Caves located near Hill City. One of the big stories is also focused on South Dakota weddings featuring couples across the state in places like the Badlands, Yankton’s walking bridge, and Falls Park.

