South Dakota Supreme Court to hear recreational marijuana case

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Supreme Court will take up the case of recreational marijuana.

The South Dakota Supreme Court will hear arguments in the case on April 28th at 10 am in Pierre. Amendment A is the ballot issue to legalize recreational marijuana in the state.

The amendment was approved by voters in November.

Governor Kristi Noem directed law enforcement officials to file a lawsuit against the amendment, saying it’s unconstitutional.

Supporters of Amendment A appealed the decision to the South Dakota Supreme Court.

