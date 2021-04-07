Advertisement

Survey: Americans are saving their stimulus checks

FILE - This May 8, 2008, file photo shows blank checks on an idle press at the Philadelphia...
FILE - This May 8, 2008, file photo shows blank checks on an idle press at the Philadelphia Regional Financial Center, which disburses payments on behalf of federal agencies in Philadelphia. Officials at the Treasury Department and Internal Revenue Service said Friday, March 12, 2021 that processing the new round of stimulus payments has already begun.(Matt Rourke | AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Apr. 7, 2021 at 5:23 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Most Americans who have received stimulus checks are putting them into their savings accounts, instead of spending them right away.

A survey by the Federal Reserve shows households intend to set aside 42% of their stimulus payments for a rainy day.

Thirty-four percent are using the coronavirus stimulus money to pay down debt.

The Fed survey estimates only about a quarter of the checks are going towards spending.

The Internal Revenue Service sent out 130 million payments by the end of March, with more on the way.

About 25 million more payments are expected to have been delivered by the end of this week, including many for Social Security recipients.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Sioux Falls man and woman are drug and abuse charges after police say they were found passed...
Police: Two found passed out in car with 2-year-old
File photo.
From the 70s to winter storm warning in South Dakota
A community of tiny homes designed for homeless veterans and their families could be coming to...
Tiny-home village for veterans planned in northwest Sioux Falls
A crash in Jones County Sunday night killed one person and sent eight people to the hospital,...
1 person dies, 8 injured in crash in Jones County
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old

Latest News

Steve Waithe, 28, is in federal custody facing cyberstalking, extortion and fraud charges. He...
Former track coach accused of tricking athletes into sending nude photos
The suspect is in federal custody facing cyberstalking, extortion and fraud charges.
Former college track coach charged in nude photos scheme
Herbek family hoping to change Sioux Falls city ordinance on pet number limit.
Sioux Falls dog owners want the city’s pet limit ordinance changed
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has rushed to open large sites to house...
Texas investigating abuse allegations at migrant facility
Chauvin trial: Defense attacks "I can't breathe"