Tim Miles named San José State University Men’s Basketball coach

(WOWT)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 10:44 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
SAN JOSE, CA. (Dakota News Now) - Doland native and former Nebraska basketball coach Tim Miles is heading to the Bay Area as the next head coach for San José State University’s Men’s Basketball team. Winning seasons have been few and far between for the Spartans, but Miles has coached previous programs into rebuilding cultures. While at Nebraska, Miles lead the Huskers to 116 wins, a pair of NIT appearances, and an NCAA Tournament appearance which was Nebraska’s first in 16 seasons.

