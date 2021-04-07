Tiny-home village for homeless veterans set for Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - They’re a growing trend across the country: tiny homes. And some could be coming to Sioux Falls.

Plans are already in the works to add a village of tiny homes to shelter homeless veterans in our area.

In an informational meeting tonight, the ‘Veterans Community Project’ presented the potential plan to city counselors.

The concept was created by a group of combat veterans in Kansas City looking to create a transitional housing solution for our homeless vets. Now, the Onward Leadership Program wants to bring to bring it here to Sioux Falls.

The Veterans Community Project’s main goal is to end homelessness for veterans altogether.

“We are most well-known for building tiny homes for homeless vets. We are actually a transitional housing program to really take our brothers and sisters off of the street and transition them into a permanent housing solution,” said Ben Hendershot, National Expansion Vice President.

In Sioux Falls, the project is set to be located on nearly two acres North of Old Axtell Park School.

The plan would include a Central community center, 22 individual homes that would be 240 square feet, along with eight 320 square foot family homes.

But, this isn’t the only city they’re expanding in.

“We have our Kansas City Village which is completed. We are working in Longmont, Colorado as well as St. Louis, Missouri. So we are currently at three of our villages acquired and identified, hoping to hopefully announce a fourth within the next coming months,” said Vincent Morales, Veterans Community Project Co-Founder.

For each individual, the Village would provide case management, income stability and resources through other services in the community.

It’d also provide opportunities for community members to volunteer and help out.

“We actually did a need analysis and found that Sioux Falls is really great at sheltering homeless people and really taking care and providing services, but the gap that we really found that we think that we can really help with the community is really transitional housing,” said Hendershot.

If all is approved, the goal is to be up and running in Sioux Falls within 24 months, along with several other cities.

“Nation-wide we are looking at expanding to 8 cities by the end of 2022, having land acquired and working with local community agencies and municipalities,” said Morales.

According to the presentation, the next steps include rezoning approval on April 7th, a first reading on April 20th and a second reading on May 4th.

