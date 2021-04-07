USD will not seek another opponent, ends 2021 spring season

VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The spring football season for the University of South Dakota comes to an end with COVID-19 playing a large role in the Coyotes (1-3) decision. Following a few weeks of canceled football games in the Missouri Valley Football Conference due to the virus, the South Dakota Showdown between USD and SDSU was set to take place this weekend in Brookings. The Jackrabbits (4-1) were looking to avenge last season’s loss in the Dakota Dome, but will instead turn their attention to a pivotal matchup against North Dakota State in the Dakota Marker game which will have enormous playoff implications. Both USD and SDSU know this abbreviated season has been anything but normal, and the absence of the instate rivalry game will be felt until the next matchup.

“I think it’s been tough because I’m not sure that this spring has truly felt like the college football that we’ve all gotten to know and certainly we all love,” said USD head coach Bob Nielson.

SDSU head coach John Stiegelmeier echoed a similar lament with high school teammates from both squads communicating and knowing they will not get to square off.

“They’re disappointed they don’t get to see each other, get to play each other, that’s a whole different level of feelings about the game,” Coach Stiegelmeier said.

The Coyotes would have played a rescheduled game against Western Illinois; however, the Leathernecks decided to opt-out for the remainder of this spring season.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.