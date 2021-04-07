Advertisement

What to know while traveling when fully vaccinated

By Jenna Lemair
Published: Apr. 7, 2021 at 6:28 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Air travel has been deemed as low risk for those fully vaccinated, but there are still many questions. Like how to travel safely? Or are there requirements to travel to certain destinations?

We’re in prime spring break season and summer is around the corner, and naturally many people are itching to get out and travel. But even if you’re fully vaccinated, there are a number of things you should know before you take that vacation.

“It is a risk to fly, but it is a small risk,” said Dr. Anthony Fauci.

Dr. Anthony Fauci attributes the decreasing risk of air travel to vaccinations and the precautions that are currently in place. He emphasizes that the risk could be even lower if more travelers get vaccinated.

“Things look a lot different still,” said travel agent Lorie Buus with All About Travel.

She said every day she has to look at restrictions and requirements for her clients to travel because they change daily.

“How many days before they many need a COVID-19 negative test, how to go to the website and upload their documents, what testing site is accepted for their particular destination. There are so many variables when it comes to travel and safe travel and what is allowed to certain destinations,” said Buus.

The CDC said the vaccine does help reduce your chances of getting the virus at all, but it doesn’t completely eliminate it.

“So you may get exposed to COVID and fight off that virus, but while you’re fighting it off you could still be contagious and spread that to others,” Dr. David Basel, Avera Medical Group Vice President of Clinical Quality.

A fully vaccinated nurse from Minnesota recently tested positive while in Mexico for spring break.

Luckily she bought COVID insurance through her hotel.

“This $30 insurance would cover your stay here at the hotel for an additional 14 days and includes your room and food. So now I’m really glad I signed that paper,” said Diana Schmidt, Minnesota Nurse.

Buus encourages everyone to get travel insurance because it covers more than a last-minute cancellation.

“It also comes with a certain amount of medical insurance that will take care of you if you would happen to come down with COVID while in destination,” said Buus.

The cost of travel insurance does depend on your destination, but according to business insiders, the average cost is around $100 for most places.

