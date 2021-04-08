Advertisement

222 new COVID-19 cases, 1 new death reported in South Dakota Thursday

(Dakota news now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Apr. 8, 2021 at 12:08 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Department of Health reported 222 new COVID-19 cases and one new death Thursday.

The new cases bring the state’s total case count to 119,197, 114,774 of which are considered recovered by the department of health. Active cases decreased by 27 from Wednesday to 2,484.

According to the South Dakota Department of Health, 48% of the state’s population has received at least one COVID-19 vaccine shot. 184,735 South Dakotans have received both shots needed for full immunization from the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines. 11,593 South Dakotans have received the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Current hospitalizations increased from Wednesday. Currently, 100 South Dakotans are hospitalized due to the coronavirus. Overall, 7,099 South Dakotans have ever been hospitalized throughout the pandemic.

One new death was reported Wednesday. In total, 1,939 South Dakotans have died throughout the pandemic.

