AAA seeing more interest in travel as vaccines roll out

(Source: NerdWallet)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Apr. 8, 2021 at 7:56 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to a nationwide survey conducted April 2nd through the 4th by Destination Analysts, almost 70% of travelers say they are “ready” to travel as COVID-19 vaccines roll out across the United States. The survey included more than 1,200 respondents.

“Each week that goes by, AAA travel advisors are seeing more hope and excitement from their customers about traveling this summer or fall and in 2022,” Marilyn Buskohl said. She’s the Public and Government Affairs Manager for AAA South Dakota.

AAA travel advisors said they are seeing an increase in travel bookings, and people are looking for information on COVID protocols and how to prepare for their vacation.

“AAA Travel advisors are feeling more appreciated than ever for their expertise not only on travel planning and destinations, but also for their knowledge of required COVID procedures and restrictions at their destinations,” Buskohl said. “Once travelers know what to expect, they feel much more comfortable deciding when they are ready to go and can do so without the fear of the unknown.”

Some of the more popular bookings through AAA include road trips in the United States, Florida, some Caribbean destinations, and Mexico.

“AAA is seeing many people contacting their travel advisors on the very day they are fully vaccinated to book trips. Many are wanting to travel to sun and fun destinations and booking for trips leaving in the next 4-6 weeks, rather than the more normal 6-8 months in advance,” Buskohl said.

The CDC recently released new guidance about travel that states fully vaccinated people can travel at low risk to themselves. An individual is considered fully vaccinated two weeks after their second dose of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine or two weeks after their only dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

