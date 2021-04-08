Another Round of Rain

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- Another wave of rain will move into eastern parts of the region. The best chance of rain today will be along and east of I-29. Highs will range from the upper 40s and low 50s to the east, to the mid 60s out west, thanks to some sunshine. It will still be breezy with wind gusts around 30 mph possible.

Tonight, we could see a few showers linger, we’ll drop down into the 40s for lows. There’s a slight chance we could see a few showers linger into tomorrow morning, especially east of I-29. Otherwise, we’ll see the clouds break and we’ll get back into the 50s and 60s around the region. This weekend is still looking great! We’ll see plenty of sunshine and most of us should get into the 60s!

By Monday, we’ll bring in another slight chance of a few showers. Highs will be in the 50s, but we’ll bring in some cooler air for Tuesday. It looks like we’ll be stuck in the 40s for highs by then. In fact, most of next week looks somewhat cool with highs in the upper 40s and low 50s.

