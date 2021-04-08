Advertisement

Augustana Softball Ascends To Top Ranking In Division Two

Vikings home opener postponed, will try again on Saturday against Concordia-St. Paul
By Zach Borg
Published: Apr. 7, 2021 at 10:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - There’s a new number in the 2021 NCAA Division II softball season.

Augustana University is ranked No. 1 in the latest National Fastpitch Coaches Association Top-25 poll. Augustana is 17-3 on the season and is the still defending National Champions from the 2019 season. The Vikings were tabbed the preseason favorites in the NSIC Coaches’ Poll.

Augustana has held steady in the top-5 of the NFCA Poll throughout the season, starting the year at No. 3 before moving to No. 2 in last week’s edition.  Augustana was last ranked No. 1 in the poll in the March 4, 2020, rankings. 

The Vikings home opener with SMSU was postponed to next Tuesday due to rain. The Vikings are scheduled to return to the field on Saturday hosting Concordia-St. Paul with a noon doubleheader. The contest will mark the first time the Vikings will have played on Bowden Field since winning the 2019 National Championship.

