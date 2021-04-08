Advertisement

Chipotle increases free college program offerings for employees

By CNN staff
Published: Apr. 8, 2021 at 1:00 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
(CNN) - Burrito chain Chipotle is making a big contribution to education.

The company is set to increase its free degree offerings to its employees. New offerings include agriculture, culinary arts and hospitality.

The company’s debt-free degree program, which was first announced in 2019, includes almost 100 degree options available at several universities, including the University of Arizona, Bellevue University, Brandman University, Paul Quinn College, Southern New Hampshire University, Wilmington University, the University of Denver and, soon, Johnson & Wales University and Oregon State University.

The initiative is being done in partnership with Guild Education.

Employees can take part in the program after just 120 days of employment.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

