Advertisement

COVID-19 patient receives lung transplant from living donors

By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 8, 2021 at 10:14 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOKYO (AP) — Doctors in Japan announced Thursday they have successfully performed the world’s first transplant of lung tissue from living donors to a patient with severe lung damage from COVID-19.

The recipient, identified only as a woman from Japan’s western region of Kansai, is recovering after the nearly 11-hour operation on Wednesday, Kyoto University Hospital said in a statement. It said her husband and son, who donated parts of their lungs, are also in stable condition.

The university said it was the world’s first transplant of lung tissue from living donors to a person with COVID-19 lung damage. Transplants from brain-dead donors in Japan are still rare, and living donors are considered a more realistic option for patients.

“We demonstrated that we now have an option of lung transplants (from living donors),” Dr. Hiroshi Date, a thoracic surgeon at the hospital who led the operation, said at a news conference. “I think this is a treatment that gives hope for patients” with severe lung damage from COVID-19, he said.

Kyoto University said dozens of transplants of parts of lungs taken from brain-dead donors to patients with COVID-19-related lung damage have been carried out in the United States, Europe and China.

The woman contracted COVID-19 late last year and developed breathing difficulties that rapidly worsened. She was placed on a life support machine that works as an artificial lung for more than three months at another hospital because her lungs were so severely damaged.

Even after she was free of the virus, her lungs were no longer functional or treatable, and the only option for her to live was to receive a lung transplant, the university said.

Her husband and son volunteered to donate parts of their lungs, and the surgery was conducted at Kyoto University Hospital by a 30-member team headed by Dr. Date. Her husband donated part of his left lung, and son gave part of his right lung.

She is expected to be able to leave the hospital in about two months and return to her normal life in about three months, the university said.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Sioux Falls man and woman are drug and abuse charges after police say they were found passed...
Police: Two found passed out in car with 2-year-old
A crash in Jones County Sunday night killed one person and sent eight people to the hospital,...
1 person dies, 8 injured in crash in Jones County
Authorities seized more than eight pounds of marijuana following a traffic stop in west Sioux...
Police: Traffic stop in west Sioux Falls leads to marijuana bust
File photo.
From the 70s to winter storm warning in South Dakota
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old

Latest News

Joel Greenberg, the man whose close friendship with Rep. Matt Gaetz has led to an investigation...
Gaetz associate working toward plea deal with prosecutors
Dr. Martin Tobin, a pulmonologist, said that George Floyd died from a lack of oxygen.
LIVE: Expert: Lack of oxygen killed George Floyd, not drugs
FILE - In this Dec. 1, 2020 file photo, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell listens during a...
Fed’s Powell: US nears full reopening to ‘different economy’
Prince's previously unreleased 'Welcome 2 America' album is dropping this summer.
Unreleased Prince album coming out this summer
President Joe Biden said a mass shooting that killed at least five people happened the night...
Biden tightens some gun controls, says much more needed