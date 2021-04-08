Advertisement

Coyotes Not Lacking In Pressure Situations Heading Into NCAA Tournament

USD has played in nine five set matches this season
By Zach Borg
Published: Apr. 7, 2021 at 10:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The USD volleyball team is exactly one week away from their NCAA Tournament match in Omaha against Missouri.

Though this is the Coyotes second trip to volleyball’s version of the Big Dance, only Madison Jurgens and Lolo Weideman played in that first NCAA Tournament match in 2018.

While most of them lack experience in the NCAA Tournament, these Coyotes have played under pressure plenty this season, going to five sets in nine matches and winning four, including both Summit League Tournament matches last week.

The Coyotes and Tigers face off at 11 AM next Wednesday.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Sioux Falls man and woman are drug and abuse charges after police say they were found passed...
Police: Two found passed out in car with 2-year-old
File photo.
From the 70s to winter storm warning in South Dakota
A community of tiny homes designed for homeless veterans and their families could be coming to...
Tiny-home village for veterans planned in northwest Sioux Falls
A crash in Jones County Sunday night killed one person and sent eight people to the hospital,...
1 person dies, 8 injured in crash in Jones County
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old

Latest News

Defeats Concordia 3-1 in GPAC Tournament Semifinals
Northwestern Takes Out Concordia In GPAC Volleyball Semifinals
Introduced as new San Jose State men's basketball coach
Doland’s Tim Miles Introduced As New Head Coach At San Jose State
Wins 2021 State A Semifinal over Mountain Iron Buhl 54-53
Minneota & Marshall Girls To Play For State Basketball Championships
Defeats Concordia 3-1 in GPAC Tournament Semifinals
Northwestern Wins GPAC Volleyball Semifinal
Wins 2021 State A Semifinal over Mountain Iron Buhl 54-53
Minneota & Marshall Girls To Play For State Basketball Championships