Coyotes Not Lacking In Pressure Situations Heading Into NCAA Tournament

VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The USD volleyball team is exactly one week away from their NCAA Tournament match in Omaha against Missouri.

Though this is the Coyotes second trip to volleyball’s version of the Big Dance, only Madison Jurgens and Lolo Weideman played in that first NCAA Tournament match in 2018.

While most of them lack experience in the NCAA Tournament, these Coyotes have played under pressure plenty this season, going to five sets in nine matches and winning four, including both Summit League Tournament matches last week.

The Coyotes and Tigers face off at 11 AM next Wednesday.

