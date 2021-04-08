SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - From soccer stars to an unbeatable goalie, a slugger on an historic tear to a volleyball comeback for the ages, there were plenty of great moments to close out the March sports calendar and head in to April.

Click on the video viewer for the Dakota News Now Plays of the Week featuring USD’s Emma Harkleroad, Aberdeen Wings’ Jake Sibell, SDSU’s Eden Brooker, Augustana’s Sam Baier and the Summit League Tournament Champion Coyote volleyball team!

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.