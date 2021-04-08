Advertisement

Dakota News Now Plays of the Week

Top plays from March 29th through April 4th
By Zach Borg
Published: Apr. 7, 2021
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - From soccer stars to an unbeatable goalie, a slugger on an historic tear to a volleyball comeback for the ages, there were plenty of great moments to close out the March sports calendar and head in to April.

Click on the video viewer for the Dakota News Now Plays of the Week featuring USD’s Emma Harkleroad, Aberdeen Wings’ Jake Sibell, SDSU’s Eden Brooker, Augustana’s Sam Baier and the Summit League Tournament Champion Coyote volleyball team!

Defeats Concordia 3-1 in GPAC Tournament Semifinals
Introduced as new San Jose State men's basketball coach
Wins 2021 State A Semifinal over Mountain Iron Buhl 54-53
Defeats Concordia 3-1 in GPAC Tournament Semifinals
Wins 2021 State A Semifinal over Mountain Iron Buhl 54-53
