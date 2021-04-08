Doland’s Tim Miles Introduced As New Head Coach At San Jose State

SAN JOSE, CA (Dakota News Now) - Doland’s Tim Miles was officially introduced today as the new men’s basketball head coach at San Jose State.

In 24 seasons as a head coach at nearly every level of college basketball, Miles has proven adept at rebuilding programs, including within the Mountain West Conference at Colorado State when he took the Rams to the NCAA Tournament in 2012 before doing the same at Nebraska two years later.

San Jose State might represent the toughest challenge of his career. The Spartans have had just two winning seasons since 1987.

Though, as usual, Miles had no problem expressing his thoughts on that futility during his introductory press conference (click on the video viewer above to hear from him).

Miles’ first win at San Jose State will be the 400th of his career. His career record currently stands at 399-324.

