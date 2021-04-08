Advertisement

Governor Noem names new chief of staff

Pierre Attorney Aaron Scheibe will join Governor Noem’s administration as her new chief of staff.
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Apr. 8, 2021 at 5:17 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Pierre Attorney Aaron Scheibe will join Governor Noem’s administration as her new chief of staff.

Governor Noem’s current Chief of Staff Tony Venhuizen has held the position since April 2020. Venhuizen was appointed to the South Dakota Board of Regents by Noem earlier this month.

Scheibe, an attorney, will leave his private legal practice to join the Governor’s Office. He previously served in Noem’s administration in 2019 as a senior policy advisor, working in policy areas including public safety, transportation, tribal relations, and energy. Prior to that, Scheibe served from 2014-19 as deputy commissioner of the Governor’s Office of Economic Development, and from 2002-13 as a diplomat with the U.S. Department of State.

“I am honored the Governor has asked me to rejoin her administration at this crucial time,” said Scheibe.  “I look forward to working with the Governor’s team, her cabinet secretaries and their dedicated staff, and the Legislature to ensure South Dakota is an example of responsible, and responsive, government for years to come.”

Scheibe will assume his new role on May 1.

