Minneota & Marshall Girls To Play For State Basketball Championships

MINNEAPOLIS, MN (Dakota News Now) - A pair of local girls basketball teams are set to play for Minnesota State Championships.

In Class A Minneota rallied to keep their perfect season intact yesterday with a nail biting 54-53 win over Mountain Iron-Buhl in the semifinals at Target Center. Senior guard Abby Hennen hit the go-ahead free throw with two seconds left to deliver the victory and finish with a game high 19 points.

It’s been more than a full year since the Vikings last lost and the irony here is that their last season ended when their semifinal and the rest of the state tournament was cancelled due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Also unbeaten and heading to the state championship are the Marshall Tigers. Senior Jordyn Hilgemann scored a game-high 30 points to lead the Tigers to a 75-58 AAA semifinal win over the Academy of Holy Angels yesterday. Marshall is now 22-0.

Both teams will play at Target Center for titles on Friday. Minneota plays Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa at 1 PM for the State A title. Marshall will follow at 6 PM against Becker in the AAA Championship.

-Highlights Courtesy KSTC

