Minnesota eclipses 2,500 new single-day virus cases

(Jerry Tudor WLUC TV6)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 8, 2021 at 4:17 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Minnesota health officials reported 2,500 new COVID-19 infections on Thursday as more infectious variants of the coronavirus drive case growth across the state.

The new cases mark the highest single-day total since January as the state was coming down from the surge in infection cases late last year. Hospitalizations have climbed alongside cases, with 565 patients in Minnesota hospitals due to the coronavirus, including 131 in intensive care.

Officials have described the state’s vaccination progress as a race against the more contagious virus variants, hoping the state’s efforts to vaccinate populations more susceptible to the virus will prevent a significant spike in cases, hospitalizations and deaths.

