Northwestern Takes Out Concordia In GPAC Volleyball Semifinals

ORANGE CITY, IA (Dakota News Now) - The Northwestern Red Raiders will play for the championship of the GPAC Volleyball Tournament.

Northwestern defeated Concordia in a hard fought semifinal match on Wednesday night 3-1 (25-22, 25-22, 18-25, 25-23). Bekah Horstman led the Red Raiders with 13 kills. AJ Kacmarynski & Emily Van Ginkel each had 11 kills with Anna Wedel chipping in 10.

The Red Raiders will play for the GPAC Tournament Championship and automatic bid to the NAIA National Tournament on Saturday at 2 PM in Jamestown against the top seed Jamestown Jimmies.

Click on the video viewer for tonight’s highlights!

