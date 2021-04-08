Advertisement

Northwestern Takes Out Concordia In GPAC Volleyball Semifinals

Red Raiders Advance To Championship After Four Set Victory
By Zach Borg
Published: Apr. 7, 2021 at 11:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORANGE CITY, IA (Dakota News Now) - The Northwestern Red Raiders will play for the championship of the GPAC Volleyball Tournament.

Northwestern defeated Concordia in a hard fought semifinal match on Wednesday night 3-1 (25-22, 25-22, 18-25, 25-23). Bekah Horstman led the Red Raiders with 13 kills. AJ Kacmarynski & Emily Van Ginkel each had 11 kills with Anna Wedel chipping in 10.

The Red Raiders will play for the GPAC Tournament Championship and automatic bid to the NAIA National Tournament on Saturday at 2 PM in Jamestown against the top seed Jamestown Jimmies.

Click on the video viewer for tonight’s highlights!

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Sioux Falls man and woman are drug and abuse charges after police say they were found passed...
Police: Two found passed out in car with 2-year-old
File photo.
From the 70s to winter storm warning in South Dakota
A community of tiny homes designed for homeless veterans and their families could be coming to...
Tiny-home village for veterans planned in northwest Sioux Falls
A crash in Jones County Sunday night killed one person and sent eight people to the hospital,...
1 person dies, 8 injured in crash in Jones County
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old

Latest News

Introduced as new San Jose State men's basketball coach
Doland’s Tim Miles Introduced As New Head Coach At San Jose State
Wins 2021 State A Semifinal over Mountain Iron Buhl 54-53
Minneota & Marshall Girls To Play For State Basketball Championships
Defeats Concordia 3-1 in GPAC Tournament Semifinals
Northwestern Wins GPAC Volleyball Semifinal
Wins 2021 State A Semifinal over Mountain Iron Buhl 54-53
Minneota & Marshall Girls To Play For State Basketball Championships