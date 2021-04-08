Advertisement

Plans move forward for Indigenous-led school in Rapid City

(KSPR)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 8, 2021 at 9:13 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Grassroots organizers are planning to open the first Indigenous-led community school in Rapid City which will be focused on building educational equity for Native American students.

After two years of attempting to pass legislation that would establish and fund such schools in South Dakota, the NDN Collective organization is taking steps to open the school in the fall of 2022 with 40 kindergarten students.

NDN Collective, an Indigenous team of grassroots organizers, says the school will help close the “opportunity gap” between American Indian students and those of other races.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

