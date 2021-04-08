President Biden’s executive orders on gun control facing backlash

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - President Biden announced several executive orders Thursday, all targeting gun laws.

The orders range from requiring background checks for ghost guns, to expanding Red Flag laws across the country.

Biden says none of his new executive orders should be viewed as an attack on Second Amendment rights.

“Today we are taking steps to confront not just the gun crisis but what is a public health crisis. Nothing I am about to recommend in any way infringes on the Second Amendment” says Biden.

Not everyone agrees with Biden’s executive orders.

Governor Kristi Noem responded on Twitter saying, “Biden claims that his actions won’t infringe on the 2nd Amendment. That’s false. Taking away guns with Red Flag laws is an infringement. Placing new limits on firearms sales is an infringement. Curbing ammo purchases is an infringement. “Shall NOT be infringed.”

Biden’s first order was to tackle gun kits that can be made at home, these are commonly referred to as ghost guns.

The President’s plan would require adding serial numbers to these kits and requiring background checks.

The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office says that they have not had any cases of ghost guns being used in any investigations.

The President’s other orders touch on new rules regarding stabilized pistols, investments in intervention programs, and incentivizing states to add Red Flag laws.

The latest round of gun reform decisions continues to be divided down party lines.

“I think that most of the people in the administration have never seen a way that a gun is used appropriately. They see is how it is used in a big city when it is used by criminals who have access to firepower,” said South Dakota senator Mike Rounds.

