Rain Sticking Around for Some

Nice Weekend on the Way
By Tyler Roney
Published: Apr. 8, 2021 at 3:19 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- Rainfall that has primarily impacted the eastern half of the viewing area today will gradually wind down tonight. We’ll be tracking some chances for additional light and spotty showers on Friday across parts of the area, but it doesn’t look like we’ll be dealing with rainfall all day long.

Highs on Friday will be in the mid to upper 50′s, but heading into the weekend the clouds will clear and we’ll see sunshine on Saturday resulting in highs rising into the upper 50′s to the lower 60′s. Sunday most of us will be dry, but we’re tracking the chance for a spotty shower in northern South Dakota. Highs will be in the lower 60′s.

Next week, get ready for some cooler air to return. A chance for showers will return Monday, but otherwise much of next week will be dry. Highs will be much cooler as they only get to the mid to upper 40′s for much of the week. We’ll see some sunshine for next Wednesday and Thursday before another chance of showers next Friday.

