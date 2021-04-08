Advertisement

Sanford Sports Complex hosting 155 team AAU Grand Prix Volleyball Tournament

(KSFY)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Apr. 8, 2021 at 5:06 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sanford Sports Complex in Sioux Falls will host the AAU Grand Prix Volleyball Tournament featuring 155 teams this weekend.

The 155 teams from five states will compete on 23 courts divided between the Sanford Pentagon and Sanford Fieldhouse. There are seven divisions ranging in ages from 12-18. The field includes teams from South Dakota, North Dakota, Minnesota, Iowa, and Nebraska. The Sanford Pentagon Volleyball Club has 22 teams competing in the field. The championship matches in the 16-18 age divisions will be played in Heritage Court Arena.

Winners from each age division receive entry to AAU Nationals in Orlando, Florida, or the AAU West Coast Championships in Las Vegas, Nevada.

All matches will be livestreamed. You can purchase tickets here: https://portal.stretchinternet.com/sanfordpentagon/

