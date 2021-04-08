Advertisement

Sen. Thune weighing 2022 reelection options

Sen. John Thune (R, S.D.)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Apr. 8, 2021 at 9:25 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota’s highest-ranking congressman is reportedly weighing his options on whether to run for reelection in 2022.

Sen. John Thune is the second-highest ranking Republican in the Senate, and would be next in line to lead the party in the chamber should Sen. Mitch McConnell (R, Ky.) leave his post as Minority Leader. But some are raising questions over whether he wants to remain in Congress.

Politico recently reported Thune says the state of the Senate has gone downhill since he first arrived in 2004. Thune voiced concerns over Democratic efforts to gut the filibuster. The article also raised the possibility that former President Donald Trump may push an effort to unseat Thune. The Senator earned Trump’s wrath in the waning days of his presidency when Thune acknowledged President Joe Biden’s victory in the 2020 election.

Thune tells WNAX he is doing the necessary preparation for another run, but he added that he does not want to get into campaign mode too quickly. He also said it may be difficult for Republicans to gain control of the Senate in 2022.

