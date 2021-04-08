Advertisement

Sen. Thune weighing reelection options ahead of 2022 midterm

Thune weighing options on reelection ahead of 2022 midterm
Thune weighing options on reelection ahead of 2022 midterm(Dakota News Now)
By Kevin Gonzalez
Published: Apr. 8, 2021
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Several U.S. senators have already started their campaigns for the 2022 mid-term elections.

South Dakotan Senator John Thune is reportedly weighing his options on another term, according to an article on Politico.

Senator Thune is currently the second-highest-ranking Republican in the Senate, and if minority leader Mitch McConnell retired, Thune could potentially lead the party in the chamber.

Politico says Senator Thune believes the state of the Senate has gone downhill since he arrived in 2004.

Democrats took control of the Senate during last year’s election. and Thune told the Yankton radio station WNAX, it may be difficult for Republicans to gain control of the senate in 2022.

Thune is holding off on saying whether he’ll run again until later this year.

“I’m going to wait to make an announcement about that until later in the year, Obviously I’m doing everything, as I said before raising money, getting around, trying to do a good job, and when you do a good job, the politics follow with it,” said Thune.

Thune’s South Dakotan Senate mate, Senator Mike Rounds, said he is hoping and assuming Thune will run for reelection.

“John is a great member of the United States Senate, he is truly respected by the other members, I’m optimistic that he will run for an additional term, as I say he is a respected member, he gets a lot of things done for South Dakota and I really appreciate the opportunity to work for him,” said Rounds.

University of South Dakota Political Science professor Michael Card told Dakota News Now if Thune decides not to run for reelection, it could affect South Dakota.

“If he is not the majority leader or minority leader or majority or minority whip, I think South Dakota would lose out on much of the decision-making opportunities that would favor South Dakota,” said Card.

Dakota News Now reached out to Senator Thune’s office for comment about his reelection plan but has yet to hear back.

