Sioux Falls Police seize meth, marijuana after reported drug deal

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Police seized more than 100 grams of marijuana and nearly 100 grams of meth after a reported possible drug deal in northwest Sioux Falls Thursday.

Authorities say the possible drug deal was reported by employees at a hotel at around 2 am in the 3200 block of W Russel St. Arriving officers identified three suspects that were still at the scene.

During the investigation, authorities seized 128 grams of marijuana, 92 grams of meth, and a handgun with its serial number scratched off.

Authorities arrested 25-year-old Corey James Bucklin, 27-year-old Casey Miles German, and 26-year-old Alliah Jane Traversie. All three were arrested on multiple drug charges including distribution. Bucklin was also arrested on charges related to the handgun on obstruction. Authorities say Bucklin fled from police but was eventually apprehended.

