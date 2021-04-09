A Few Morning Showers

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- We have a few showers lingering in eastern parts of the region this morning. There is a chance we could see a few out in central South Dakota later today. Overall, the rain will come to an end and we’ll stay mostly cloudy. Highs will be in the mid to upper 50s with a few low 60s sprinkled in there. It will be breezy with wind gusts around 30 to 40 mph. A Wind Advisory will be in effect until 6 p.m. CDT.

The clouds will break tonight and the wind will die down. This weekend is looking great! Highs will be in the upper 50s and low to mid 60s around the region with plenty of sunshine. Sunday is looking just as nice with highs in the 60s.

Some cooler air will move in early next week. There’s a slight chance of a few showers Monday, otherwise we’ll be mostly cloudy with highs falling into the 50s. In fact, for most of this next week, we’re looking at highs in the mid to upper 40s and low 50s. We’ll bring in another slight chance of rain by next Friday.

