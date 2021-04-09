Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg in line for Army Reserves promotion

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg, who struck and killed Joe Boever with his car just outside of Highmore in September of last year, announced on his Facebook Thursday that he made the promotion list for the U.S. Army Reserves.

Ravnsborg says he is in line to become a Colonel in the Army Reserves, adding that only 34% of those eligible were promoted.

Ravnsborg says he’s honored as he’s served for over 24 years, which includes three deployments.

Ravnsborg is facing careless driving, operating a motor vehicle while on a mobile device, and driving outside his lane, each punishable by up to 30 days in jail and a $500 fine. Ravnsborg pled not guilty to all three charges. Each of the penalties Ravnsborg is charged with carries a potential $500 fine and 30-day jail sentence.

Ravnsborg may face impeachment for his role in the crash, though lawmakers decided to push back any hearings until after his criminal case is wrapped up.

