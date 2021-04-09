Augustana’s Michael Schaefer Enters Transfer Portal

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Augustana basketball team is likely losing one of their top scorers.

Michael Schaefer has entered the transfer portal after averaging 11.5 points per game in three seasons. He had the second most points on last year’s Viking team with 202.

Schaefer will have two years of eligibility.

