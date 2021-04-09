Advertisement

Augustana’s Michael Schaefer Enters Transfer Portal

Second-leading scorer on last year’s Vikings
By Zach Borg
Published: Apr. 8, 2021 at 10:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Augustana basketball team is likely losing one of their top scorers.

Michael Schaefer has entered the transfer portal after averaging 11.5 points per game in three seasons. He had the second most points on last year’s Viking team with 202.

Schaefer will have two years of eligibility.

