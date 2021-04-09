Co-ops caution that spring weather means powerline safety season

ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Electric co-ops are using the warmer weather to remind farmers, producers, and everyone alike to take caution of what powerlines may be above or below them this spring.

The warmer weather is always a time for co-ops to raise awareness for safety around powerlines, and Northern Electric Cooperative Communications Director Ben Dunsmoor said those warnings can be brushed off too easily.

“These farms have been in families for generations. Powerlines have always been there, they’ve always used the same approaches to get into field. But you know, they might buy a new piece of equipment, and it’s a lot bigger than their last piece of equipment.” Dunsmoor said.

He said a quick tour of those routes that farm equipment will be taking to get to fields can be a simple way of checking to make sure there’s enough room to move around.

“Just kind of survey your routes. Just kind of drive the routes that you’re going to take your equipment on. Your planter, your combine, your tractors, whatever. Survey that route, and just see, ‘Where are all the powerlines?’ And identify those areas that could potentially be a problem.”

And spring is also a reminder to call 811 before digging anymore than 18 inches into the ground, and Dunsmoor said that goes for everyone.

“Whether it’s digging post holes for a fence, or digging to plant a new tree. Or even or planting new shrubs or something. You should really be calling before you dig, because you never know what’s below the surface.”

More information about 811 can be found here.

Dunsmoor also said that something they’ve been noticing more and more is security cameras and lights being mounted to power poles. He said people should avoid doing this as it gets them too close to powerlines, no matter how convenient it may be.

