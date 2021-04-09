Crime report: Homicides in South Dakota increased by more than 130% in 2020

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Homicides in South Dakota increased by more than 130% in 2020, according to a new crime report.

South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg’s Office released the state’s 2020 crime report on Friday. The report shows an increase in murder cases, kidnappings, and stolen vehicles or property.

Homicide’s in the state increased by 131.25%, according to the report. There were 37 homicides reported in 2020, as compared to 16 homicides reported in 2019.

Arrests in the state increased slightly, continuing a years-long trend of slow but steady increases. Although Juvenile arrests dropped by almost 30% compared to 2019. In 2020, juvenile arrestees accounted for 9.73% (3,677) of the total arrests (37,782), down from 5,054 in 2019, a drop of 27.25%.

You can read the attorney general’s full 2020 crime report here: atg.sd.gov.

