Advertisement

Facebook adds labels to satire pages in News Feed

Facebook is labeling posts from satire pages, fan pages, and public official pages.
Facebook is labeling posts from satire pages, fan pages, and public official pages.(Source: Facebook, CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Apr. 9, 2021 at 12:17 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Facebook is hoping to reduce confusion on its platform.

The social media site will now label posts from specific pages on people’s news feeds.

“We’ll gradually start applying labels including ‘public official,’ ‘fan page’ or ‘satire page’ to posts in News Feed, so people can better understand who they’re coming from,” a tweet from Facebook said.

The labeling is just in the testing phase now. More pages may eventually be labeled.

This isn’t the first time Facebook has tried to give users more context around posts they read.

Last year, it started labeling content from state-controlled media outlets.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

25-year-old Corey James Bucklin, 27-year-old Casey Miles German, 26-year-old Alliah Jane...
Sioux Falls Police seize meth, marijuana after reported drug deal
A Sioux Falls man and woman are drug and abuse charges after police say they were found passed...
Police: Two found passed out in car with 2-year-old
Herbek family hoping to change Sioux Falls city ordinance on pet number limit.
Sioux Falls dog owners want the city’s pet limit ordinance changed
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old
Authorities seized more than eight pounds of marijuana following a traffic stop in west Sioux...
Police: Traffic stop in west Sioux Falls leads to marijuana bust

Latest News

Queen Elizabeth has had Prince Philip at her side for seven decades.
Prince Philip dead at age 99
The Union flag hangs at half staff as members of staff attach an announcement, regarding the...
Prince Philip, husband of Queen Elizabeth II, dies at 99
LIVE: Chauvin trial
FILE - In this March 21, 2021, file photo people view the Supreme Court building from behind...
Biden assigns study on delicate issue of Supreme Court
Rapper DMX has died at the age of 50.
Rap artist DMX dies at age 50