Advertisement

FEMA to start taking applicants for COVID-related funeral reimbursements

By KOAT staff
Published: Apr. 9, 2021 at 8:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KOAT) - A New Mexico funeral director said too many families have lost loved ones to COVID-19, catching many off guard and unprepared financially.

“As if the emotional part of it wasn’t enough, to shell out that much money is just incredibly tough,” said Gloria Salazar, owner and funeral director at Salazar Funeral Homes and Crematory.

She said the average cost for funeral arrangements can be $10,000 or more.

A new reimbursement program from the Federal Emergency Management Agency could take some of the weight off grieving relatives. It will begin accepting applications April 12.

“To be able to be compensated $9000, it’s amazing,” Salazar said. “I can’t believe it.”

Through FEMA, eligible families could get up to $9,000 reimbursed. The agency said on its site that applicants can receive assistance for multiple deceased individuals, with a $35,500 maximum per application per state, territory or the District of Columbia.

Funeral reimbursements are available to all Americans who have lost a loved one due to the coronavirus after Jan. 20, 2020.

To apply, people will need a death certificate, funeral contract and receipts.

The funding is from the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act of 2021 and the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021.

FEMA says people should be on the lookout for scammers. It will not contact people directly about being reimbursed for funeral costs.

More information can be found on FEMA.gov.

Copyright 2021 KOAT via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

25-year-old Corey James Bucklin, 27-year-old Casey Miles German, 26-year-old Alliah Jane...
Sioux Falls Police seize meth, marijuana after reported drug deal
A Sioux Falls man and woman are drug and abuse charges after police say they were found passed...
Police: Two found passed out in car with 2-year-old
Herbek family hoping to change Sioux Falls city ordinance on pet number limit.
Sioux Falls dog owners want the city’s pet limit ordinance changed
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old
Authorities seized more than eight pounds of marijuana following a traffic stop in west Sioux...
Police: Traffic stop in west Sioux Falls leads to marijuana bust

Latest News

President Joe Biden is urging Americans to keep precautions, get vaccinated.
Biden budget seeks more for schools, health care and housing
In this screen grab from video, defense attorney Eric Nelson, left, defendant and former...
LIVE: Chauvin trial resumes; lack of oxygen killed George Floyd, not drugs, expert says
FILE - In this March 9, 2021, file photo, Army health specialists fill syringes with the Pfizer...
LIVE: WH COVID response briefing; no region in the world spared as virus cases, deaths surge
Only 10% of Europe’s population has received one dose and that only 4% have been fully...
WHO chief decries ‘shocking’ vaccine imbalance
The Director-General of the WHO says it's a "travesty" that frontline workers in some nations...
COVID: 'Travesty' some nations cannot start vaccinations