Harrisburg Quad Track & Field Highlights

One of the first local meets in two years
By Sam Wright
Published: Apr. 8, 2021 at 10:01 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
HARRISBURG, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - For the first time in two years, high school track and field is off and running in South Dakota.

Tuesday’s Harrisburg Quad was among the first prep track events of the season, coming just one year after the entire spring sports season was wiped out by the COVID-19 pandemic.

