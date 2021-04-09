Advertisement

Nice Saturday on the Way

Some Precipitation for Some on Sunday
By Tyler Roney
Published: Apr. 9, 2021 at 3:25 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- After a rather breezy and cool few days with some rainfall for parts of the area, we’ll be clearing out tonight and lead to more sunshine for the entire area on Saturday. Highs will generally be in the upper 50′s further east, but many of us should reach the 60′s with ease.

On Sunday, some changes will begin to build in as the wind picks up once again and leads to breezy conditions in parts of western South Dakota and even in northern South Dakota as well. Highs will still be in the 60′s further east, but some of us will fall to the 50′s further west thanks to the wind picking up. We’re tracking a chance for some light rain and even the chance for some snowflakes to mix in across parts of northern South Dakota throughout Sunday evening and into Monday.

Some spotty precipitation will be possible Monday, but much of next week will be focused on the cooler temperatures. Highs throughout much of the week will only be in the mid to upper 40′s to barely getting into the lower 50′s. Morning lows will be in the upper 20′s to the lower 30′s. Chances for precipitation will be sparse at best.

