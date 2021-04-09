Advertisement

Nielson & Coyotes Hoping For Return To Normal In Fall After Spring Season’s Abrupt End

USD played just four games after having four cancelled
By Zach Borg
Published: Apr. 8, 2021 at 10:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The spring FCS football season is over for USD after this week’s cancellation with South Dakota State and Western Illinois opting out of the rest of the year and next week’s scheduled game at the Dakota Dome.

Head Coach Bob Nielson says it never really felt like a college football season for his Coyotes and it’s hard to blame him for that sentiment. Starting with their first game being postponed, USD had four cancellations and played just four games, finishing 1-3.

Nielson says the priority across the Missouri Valley for this spring season was making sure it wouldn’t effect the quality of the fall season and he hopes that with vaccination trends both in the state and nationally, his program will get back to something like normal in a few months.

The Coyotes fall football season is scheduled to start on September 4th at Kansas of the Big 12. The first home game would be the following week against Northern Arizona. Other highlights of next year’s slate include home games with UND and SDSU.

