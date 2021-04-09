PBR returns to Sioux Falls without seating capacity limits

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Professional bull riders from around the work are making their way to Sioux Falls for the third time in the past year.

PBR is back at the Denny Sanford Premier Center, this time with no capacity limit on seating.

Riders, like Dakota Louis, who has been a professional for about ten years, are excited about the event.

“My dad was a bull rider, and I thought he was a superhero,” Louis said. “I always wanted to be a bull rider growing up, and I haven’t really thought of doing anything else.”

He says it’s an adrenaline rush each time he straps up. A feeling fueled by what’s at stake, but also by the fans.

“After you stay on for the full eight seconds, and to have a full capacity crowd screaming for you and cheering for your performance, it makes you feel like you’re on top of the world,” Louis said.

This weekend’s PBR event, “Unleash the Beast,” will be the first major indoor sporting event in the nation to be held with no seating capacity limits, since the beginning of the pandemic.

Ryan McCarthy, Marketing Director for the Denny Sanford Premier Center, says it’s going to be “amazing” to have fans back in “the house” again.

“We held a lot of events without fans for TV only, and it’s just not the same,” PBR CEO & Commissioner Sean Gleason said. “The riders ride better, the bulls even respond better, when there’s a full crowd.”

While it’s exciting for the riders, the organization, and the Premier Center to potentially host a full crowd again, there are still concerns about the virus. Something event organizers say they understand and want to respect as they return back to normal.

“We still have our venue show protocols in place, masks are optional, they’re not required anymore,” McCarthy said. “We do have hand sanitizer, we are going cashless at the concessions, so we’re trying to do our part and make sure that the guests are safe when they do come in. "

Gleason says, throughout the past two events, PBR worked with the Premier Center to make the show as safe as possible, and they continue to do so. But also, he says, it’s time to move forward.

“We could either run and hide from the danger, or we could face it and learn to live with it,” Gleason said.

PBR: Unleash the Beast begins at 7:45 Friday night, April 9, and goes through Sunday, April 11.

