Advertisement

SDSU announces Jacks Bash 2 featuring Zac Brown Band, Fall Out Boy

(KSFY)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Apr. 9, 2021 at 12:17 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota State University announced Jacks Bash 2 featuring the Zac Brown Band and Fall Out Boy September.

Jacks Bash 2 will happen five years to the day since Jacks Bash 1 on September 8. Jacks Bash 2 is sponsored by First Premier Bank, CEO Dana Dykhouse says they want to mark the full return of students to campus.

“We are excited to celebrate five years of success in this incredible stadium,” Justin Sell, SDSU director of athletics, said. “We are primed for an unbelievable year, and to kick it off with this epic event will be special. It’s the perfect opportunity to bring Jackrabbits back this fall and celebrate the bright futures of our university and our athletic program.”

The event will take place at the Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium. Nearly twenty-three thousand people attended the first Jacks Bash with Luke Bryan five years ago.

Ticket information will be released soon

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

25-year-old Corey James Bucklin, 27-year-old Casey Miles German, 26-year-old Alliah Jane...
Sioux Falls Police seize meth, marijuana after reported drug deal
A Sioux Falls man and woman are drug and abuse charges after police say they were found passed...
Police: Two found passed out in car with 2-year-old
Herbek family hoping to change Sioux Falls city ordinance on pet number limit.
Sioux Falls dog owners want the city’s pet limit ordinance changed
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old
Authorities seized more than eight pounds of marijuana following a traffic stop in west Sioux...
Police: Traffic stop in west Sioux Falls leads to marijuana bust

Latest News

Avera Medical Minute: Questions and Answers about COVID vaccines and concerning COVID home...
Avera Medical Minute: Questions and Answers about COVID vaccines
The South Dakota Department of Health Lab tests for the COVID-19 coronavirus. (photo by Patrick...
South Dakota reports 7 deaths, 270 new COVID-19 cases Friday
PBR returns to Sioux Falls without seating capacity limits
PBR returns to Sioux Falls with no seating capacity limits
PBR returns to Sioux Falls with no seating capacity limits