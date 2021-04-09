SDSU announces Jacks Bash 2 featuring Zac Brown Band, Fall Out Boy

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota State University announced Jacks Bash 2 featuring the Zac Brown Band and Fall Out Boy September.

Jacks Bash 2 will happen five years to the day since Jacks Bash 1 on September 8. Jacks Bash 2 is sponsored by First Premier Bank, CEO Dana Dykhouse says they want to mark the full return of students to campus.

“We are excited to celebrate five years of success in this incredible stadium,” Justin Sell, SDSU director of athletics, said. “We are primed for an unbelievable year, and to kick it off with this epic event will be special. It’s the perfect opportunity to bring Jackrabbits back this fall and celebrate the bright futures of our university and our athletic program.”

The event will take place at the Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium. Nearly twenty-three thousand people attended the first Jacks Bash with Luke Bryan five years ago.

Ticket information will be released soon

