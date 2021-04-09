Sioux Falls Native Duehr With Goal & Assist & Stampede Alum Walker Scores Game Winner In Frozen Four

PITTSBURGH, PA (Dakota News Now) - The puck dropped for college hockey’s Frozen Four in Pittsburgh today and there plenty of familiar faces to fans in Sioux Falls. The Sioux Falls Stampede have six former alums playing and Sioux Falls native Walker Duehr is playing for MSU-Mankato.

Duehr had a big day for Mankato in helping lead a comeback from down 3-1 in the second period. He scored his tenth goal of the season on a rebound at 12:07 of the second period to pull the Mavericks within 3-2. Mankato tied the game two minues later. In the third period Duehr took a puck along the boards and wired a pass to Dallas Gerads who scored the go-ahead goal to put the Mavericks up 4-3. Duehr finished with a goal and an assist and a +1 rating.

Unfortunately for the Sioux Falls native he wouldn’t finish with the win thanks in part to a former Stampede player. St. Cloud State scored at the 10:14 mark of the third period to even the score. It stayed that way until the final minute when, with 53 seconds left, Herd alum Nolan Walker tipped in what proved to be the game-winning goal. Walker’s third goal of the season secured a 5-4 victory and sends St. Cloud to their first ever national championship game.

The Huskies will face UMass for the National Championship on Saturday night at 6 PM. The Minutemen dethroned two-time defending national champion UM-Duluth 3-2 in overtime on Thursday night.

St. Cloud State features two Stampede alums in Walker (2016-18) and Jami Krannila (2018-19). UMass has three former Herd players in Ryan Sullivan (2018-20), Matt Kessel (2018-19) and Carson Gicewicz (2015-16). Nolan Gluchowski (2013-14) is also an assistant coach for the Minutemen.

Mankato featured the Sioux Falls native Duehr as well as former Stampede Clark Cup Champion Cade Borchardt (2018-19).

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved