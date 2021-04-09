Sioux Falls Police cruisers display teal ribbons for Sexual Assault Awareness Month

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month and the Minnehaha County Family Violence Council is looking to create some awareness on the issue.

The organization put teal magnets on law enforcement vehicles as a way to recognize victims on Friday. President of the council, Kelli Peterson, says someone is sexually assaulted nearly every 73 seconds in the united states.

“We want the community to know we care about victims we want them to be safe and report when all possible and have the resources available to them,” said Peterson.

The Family Violence Council is sponsoring events throughout the month to raise awareness about sexual assault. These events will be posted on the organization’s Facebook page.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.