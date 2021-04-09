Advertisement

South Dakota reports 7 deaths, 270 new COVID-19 cases Friday

The South Dakota Department of Health Lab tests for the COVID-19 coronavirus. (photo by Patrick...
The South Dakota Department of Health Lab tests for the COVID-19 coronavirus. (photo by Patrick Callahan/Lifewrx)(KOTA)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Apr. 9, 2021 at 11:51 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Department of Health reported 270 new COVID-19 cases and seven deaths on Friday.

The new cases bring the state’s total case count to 119,467, 115,056 of which are considered recovered by the department of health. Active cases remain decreased by 19 from Thursday to 2,465.

The seven new deaths reported Friday brings the state’s death toll to 1,946.

According to the South Dakota of Health, 49% of the state population has received at least one COVID-19 vaccine shot. 188,532 South Dakotans have received both shots needed for full immunization from the Pfizer of Moderna vaccines. 12,556 South Dakotans have received the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

A small decrease in current hospitalizations was also reported by the state. Currently, 97 South Dakotans are hospitalized due to the coronavirus. Since the pandemic began, 7,106 South Dakotans have ever been hospitalized.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

25-year-old Corey James Bucklin, 27-year-old Casey Miles German, 26-year-old Alliah Jane...
Sioux Falls Police seize meth, marijuana after reported drug deal
A Sioux Falls man and woman are drug and abuse charges after police say they were found passed...
Police: Two found passed out in car with 2-year-old
Herbek family hoping to change Sioux Falls city ordinance on pet number limit.
Sioux Falls dog owners want the city’s pet limit ordinance changed
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old
Authorities seized more than eight pounds of marijuana following a traffic stop in west Sioux...
Police: Traffic stop in west Sioux Falls leads to marijuana bust

Latest News

SDSU announces Jacks Bash 2 featuring Zac Brown Band, Fall Out Boy
Avera Medical Minute: Questions and Answers about COVID vaccines and concerning COVID home...
Avera Medical Minute: Questions and Answers about COVID vaccines
PBR returns to Sioux Falls without seating capacity limits
PBR returns to Sioux Falls with no seating capacity limits
PBR returns to Sioux Falls with no seating capacity limits