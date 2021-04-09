South Dakota reports 7 deaths, 270 new COVID-19 cases Friday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Department of Health reported 270 new COVID-19 cases and seven deaths on Friday.

The new cases bring the state’s total case count to 119,467, 115,056 of which are considered recovered by the department of health. Active cases remain decreased by 19 from Thursday to 2,465.

The seven new deaths reported Friday brings the state’s death toll to 1,946.

According to the South Dakota of Health, 49% of the state population has received at least one COVID-19 vaccine shot. 188,532 South Dakotans have received both shots needed for full immunization from the Pfizer of Moderna vaccines. 12,556 South Dakotans have received the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

A small decrease in current hospitalizations was also reported by the state. Currently, 97 South Dakotans are hospitalized due to the coronavirus. Since the pandemic began, 7,106 South Dakotans have ever been hospitalized.

