South Dakota Showdown Cancellation Stings SDSU & USD

Football game cancelled due to COVID-19 issues at USD
By Sam Wright and Zach Borg
Published: Apr. 8, 2021 at 9:55 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
VERMILLION & BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - One of the most eagerly anticipated rivalry games in South Dakota will have to wait till the fall.

On Monday it was officially announced that the South Dakota Showdown on the gridiron between South Dakota and South Dakota State had been cancelled due to COVID-19 issues at USD. There are no dates available to makeup the game.

The 1-3 Coyotes were for their first win in Brookings against their in-state rival since 200. SDSU was looking to avenge a loss from their previous matchup in 2019 in Vermillion.

USD would have played Western Illinois at the Dakota Dome following the rivalry game but the Leathernecks have opted out of the remainder of the FCS spring season. The Coyotes will not seek another opponent thus ending their season.

The rivalry means a lot of both schools and both teams can feel the void created by the cancellation.

The two teams are scheduled to meet during the fall season on October 13th in Vermillion.

