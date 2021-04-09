South Dakota Voices for Peace hosts virtual vaccine Q & A

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota Voices for Peace brought a medical professional to the Islamic Center of Sioux Falls on Friday, to provide accurate vaccine information to the community.

“What we’ve really noticed is that lack of information is really keeping our community in fear, so our job has become making sure that they can have access to information,” said Taneeza Islam, the executive director for South Dakota Voices for Peace.

The purpose of the event was to provide information to a group that may have been misinformed about the vaccine and to allow them the opportunity to ask questions to a medical professional.

“The most important thing is herd immunity, we have to get as many people vaccinated as possible,” said Dr. Syed Shah, the owner of Shah Medical Clinic.

“If the goal is herd immunity in the city of Sioux Falls, if we need to get to 80 percent, we need to reach all of our communities,” Islam said.

It was a hybrid-style event with part taking place in person, and community members had the opportunity to join a Facebook live stream.

“There is nothing more powerful than being able to be in-person to hear from the community directly on what their questions are and to answer them face to face,” Islam said.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.