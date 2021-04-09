Strawbale Winery announces 2021 Summer Porch Series

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Strawbale Winery is welcoming back the Summer Porch Series and other events this year.

The first event in the Summer Porch Series will be held on May 27, featuring Chuck Hendrickson. Strawbale is also welcoming the return of Sangria Sunday’s with the first event scheduled for May 30. Food trucks will be available at both events.

Admission for both events is $5.00 per person, $10.00 per carload, or free to Wines Frequently members.

For more information visit, strawbalewinery.com.

