Advertisement

Strawbale Winery announces 2021 Summer Porch Series

(KSFY)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Apr. 9, 2021 at 5:52 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Strawbale Winery is welcoming back the Summer Porch Series and other events this year.

The first event in the Summer Porch Series will be held on May 27, featuring Chuck Hendrickson. Strawbale is also welcoming the return of Sangria Sunday’s with the first event scheduled for May 30. Food trucks will be available at both events.

Admission for both events is $5.00 per person, $10.00 per carload, or free to Wines Frequently members.

For more information visit, strawbalewinery.com.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

25-year-old Corey James Bucklin, 27-year-old Casey Miles German, 26-year-old Alliah Jane...
Sioux Falls Police seize meth, marijuana after reported drug deal
A Sioux Falls man and woman are drug and abuse charges after police say they were found passed...
Police: Two found passed out in car with 2-year-old
Herbek family hoping to change Sioux Falls city ordinance on pet number limit.
Sioux Falls dog owners want the city’s pet limit ordinance changed
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old
A Sioux Falls Metro bus was involved in an accident at 37th and Minnesota Thursday afternoon.
Sioux Falls Metro bus involved in crash

Latest News

April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month and the Minnehaha County Family Violence Council is...
Sioux Falls Police cruisers display teal ribbons for Sexual Assault Awareness Month
Minnehaha County authorities are investigating after a body was found in a ditch near Wall Lake...
Crime report: Homicides in South Dakota increased by more than 130% in 2020
SDSU announces Jacks Bash 2 featuring Zac Brown Band, Fall Out Boy
Avera Medical Minute: Questions and Answers about COVID vaccines and concerning COVID home...
Avera Medical Minute: Questions and Answers about COVID vaccines