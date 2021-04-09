Advertisement

Summer country concert series coming to Lake Okoboji

(Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
(Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)(Jordan Strauss | Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Apr. 9, 2021 at 8:21 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARNOLDS PARK, IA (Dakota News Now) - Pepper Entertainment announced Friday several country artists will perform at Captain’s Getaway on Lake Okoboji throughout the month of July. The summer concert series is being called NASHLO, representing Nashville to Lake Okoboji.

The first concert will feature Tucker Beathard on Thursday, July 1st. LANCO will take the stage the following week on July 8th followed by Travis Denning on July 15th. Canaan Smith will perform Sunday, July 18th and Jameson Rodgers will end the series on Sunday, July 25th. All of the shows start at 8:30 PM on their respective days.

Tickets for the concerts go on sale Friday, April 16th at 10:00 AM. People have to be 21 or older to attend. Most of the concerts cost $25 to attend.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

25-year-old Corey James Bucklin, 27-year-old Casey Miles German, 26-year-old Alliah Jane...
Sioux Falls Police seize meth, marijuana after reported drug deal
A Sioux Falls man and woman are drug and abuse charges after police say they were found passed...
Police: Two found passed out in car with 2-year-old
Herbek family hoping to change Sioux Falls city ordinance on pet number limit.
Sioux Falls dog owners want the city’s pet limit ordinance changed
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old
Authorities seized more than eight pounds of marijuana following a traffic stop in west Sioux...
Police: Traffic stop in west Sioux Falls leads to marijuana bust

Latest News

Dakota Access Pipeline pipes
Hearing to decide fate of Dakota Access pipeline permit
Dakota Energy Cooperative members looking for answers to why it’s trying to leave East River...
Dakota Energy hosts town hall as legal dispute with East River Electric continues
Dakota Energy Cooperative members looking for answers to why it’s trying to leave East River...
Dakota Energy hosts town hall as legal dispute with East River Electric continues
South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg
Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg in line for Army Reserves promotion