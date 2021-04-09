Summer country concert series coming to Lake Okoboji

ARNOLDS PARK, IA (Dakota News Now) - Pepper Entertainment announced Friday several country artists will perform at Captain’s Getaway on Lake Okoboji throughout the month of July. The summer concert series is being called NASHLO, representing Nashville to Lake Okoboji.

The first concert will feature Tucker Beathard on Thursday, July 1st. LANCO will take the stage the following week on July 8th followed by Travis Denning on July 15th. Canaan Smith will perform Sunday, July 18th and Jameson Rodgers will end the series on Sunday, July 25th. All of the shows start at 8:30 PM on their respective days.

Tickets for the concerts go on sale Friday, April 16th at 10:00 AM. People have to be 21 or older to attend. Most of the concerts cost $25 to attend.

