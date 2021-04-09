With FCS Playoff Picture Murky SDSU Chosen As Potential Postseason Host Site

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Now that this week’s South Dakota Showdown has been cancelled it’s time for SDSU and USD’s football teams to move on.

For South Dakota State the FCS Playoffs are still in play, though the postseason picture is murky. 11 automatic and five at-large bids will be selected and the process for selecting them will be difficult considering the uneven number of games teams across the FCS have played.

With two road wins over FCS Top Five teams the Jacks are ranked third in the mid-season playoff poll and are in the midst of a four-way tie for first in the Missouri Valley at 4-1.

However, the Jacks last scheduled game is a week from Saturday in Fargo against NDSU for the Dakota Marker, nearly a full month since they last played after three cancellations and postponements. The Bison are scheduled to play at Northern Iowa this Saturday, and there’s a chance that loser of the SDSU-NDSU game could be on the outside looking in at the playoff picture.

Whether or not the Jackrabbits make the playoffs, Brookings & Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium could be hosting FCS Playoff games. To keep with health and safety protocols the NCAA will hold the postseason at predetermined sites, and SDSU has been chosen as one of 14 potential hosts.

Among the other host sights are the Fargodome and Alerus Center in Grand Forks. Of the 14 sites, eight will be chosen to host first round games with 12 in contention to host quarterfinal and semifinal games.

The FCS Championship will be played in Frisco Texas on May 16th. The predetermined sites will have no bearing on teams selected to particpate in the playoffs. That field of 16 will revealed during the FCS Selection Show Sunday, April 18th, on ESPNU.

