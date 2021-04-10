Becker Ends Marshall’s Perfect Season In State AAA Championship Game

MINNEAPOLIS, MN (Dakota News Now) - The Marshall Tiger girl’s basketball team will have to wait another year to try and bring home the program’s first state championship since 2002.

The Becker Bulldogs denied the Tigers a perfect season, defeating them 70-58 in the Minnesota State AAA Championship Game on Friday night at Target Center in Minneapolis.

Abigail Wendorff led the Tigers with 18 points. Jordyn Hilgemann and Emily Meier each scored 15 points while Brianna Simpson added 10.

Becker’s Julia Bengston scored a game-high 20 points.

Marshall finishes the season 22-1.

-Highlights Courtesy KSTC

