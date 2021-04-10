Advertisement

Minneota Claims Second Consecutive Minnesota State A Championship

Vikings finish perfect season with 48-45 win over Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa
By Zach Borg
Published: Apr. 9, 2021 at 11:16 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
MINNEAPOLIS, MN (Dakota News Now) - A year after the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic abruptly ended their season after the State A Quarterfinals, there was no stopping the Minneota Vikings quest for a perfect season and consecutive state championships.

The Vikings built a big lead in the Minnesota Girl’s Basketball State A Championship game and held off a late charge by Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa to win their second straight state title 48-45 on Friday afternoon at the Target Center in downtown Minneapolis.

Abby Hennen and Abby Rost each scored a game-high 12 points for the Vikings with Natalee Rolbiecki adding ten points.

Minneota finishes the season 25-0.

-Highlights Courtesy KSTC

