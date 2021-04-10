MN Senator Amy Klobuchar holds meeting to discusses education plans with Minnesota superintendents

MURRAY COUNTY, MN (Dakota News Now) - Senator Amy Klobuchar held a call with southwest Minnesota school superintendents Friday to discuss the $130 billion federal investment in K12 schools.

During the meeting, Minnesota educators and Sen. Klobuchar dove into how extra funds will be used to help students get back on track after being set back by the pandemic.

One big way Minnesota schools will try to do that is by extending learning into the summer.

Murray County Superintendent Joe Meyer says “one thing that we will do and a lot of schools in Minnesota will do with the funding is provide summer school and credit recovery.”

Senator Klobuchar says expanding broadband in the state is another way to make sure students can still learn even in the event of having to quarantine.

“Sixteen percent of households lack access to broadband at baselines speeds in Minnesota that means 144-thousands don’t have adequate access,” she said.

Since the start of the pandemic, mental health problems have become increasingly common for school students around the country.

Many educators say that having students back in classrooms not only helps with their education, but also their mental health.

Some Minnesota educators say they’ve already seen a boost in learning since kids have returned to in person classes and they expect that trend to continue as more schools return to normal.

